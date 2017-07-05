Man accused of trying to snatch 2-year-old girl at River Park Square

Ronald Edwards, 47 (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man is in jail facing charges of unlawful imprisonment after officials said he tried to take a woman’s daughter at River Park Square on Tuesday.

Court Documents said a woman and he 2-year-old daughter were walking to the bathroom when Ronald Edwards, 47, walked by and told them they had “beautiful smiles.” When the two walked out of the bathroom, court records said Edwards tried to grab the daughter by the waist. The mother pulled her away and got away from Edwards.

Court documents said the mother and another witness found a security guard to report the incident. The guard watched surveillance video that backed up their story. Court documents said the guard was able to catch up with Edwards and detain him until police arrived.

After police read him his rights, Edwards told the officer he grabbed the girl because he was stopping her from “running out into traffic,” according to court records.

Edwards was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment. As of Wednesday, he was still listed as an inmate at the Spokane County Jail.

Court documents show Edwards has an extensive criminal history, including an arrest for lewd conduct.

