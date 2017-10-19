Man accused of shooting, assaulting girlfriend is found

Daniel Johnson, 48 (Photo: KREM)

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said officials have arrested a man accused of shooting and assaulting his girlfriend.



Officials said Daniel Johnson ran from deputies earlier this month after allegedly tying up his girlfriend, assaulting her and shooting her.



Members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrested him Thursday. Johnson is charged with assault and kidnapping.

© 2017 KREM-TV