Man accused of killing baby goes to trial in June

Staff , KREM 3:22 PM. PDT March 29, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The man accused of killing a little boy he was babysitting back in February appeared in court Wednesday.

Joshua Mobley is charged with second degree murder for the death of 10-month-old Caiden Henry, who died from blunt force trauma.

In court Wednesday, Mobley pleaded not guilty to the charge.  His case is set to go to trial on June 19.

At the end of February Mobley posted bond and got out of jail. He will stay out of custody until his trial is over. 

