Man accused of hitting Sacred Heart employee with crowbar

File photo

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man was arrested Monday after deputies said he swung a crowbar at a worker at the Sacred Heart emergency room.

According to court documents, the victim was checking Sid Phelps, 40, into the hospital. The victim said Phelps had a blank stare on his face during check in and he pulled a crowbar out of his bag. According to court documents, Phelps swung the crowbar at the victim’s head, he ducked back and was hit in the right arm.

A deputy who was investigating a separate incident at the hospital, saw the commotion and went to help. Court documents said the deputy took the crowbar from Phelps’ hand and immediately put him in handcuffs. The deputy said Phelps refused to speak to him or identify himself. Court documents said as the deputy was putting him in the back of his car, Phelps got angry and kicked the deputy in the left arm and leg.

Phelps was booked into the Spokane County Jail for third and second degree assault.

