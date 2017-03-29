Man accused of biting girlfriend's ear during fight

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A man is facing assault charges for allegedly biting his girlfriend’s ear during a fight.
Police were called to a home on West Boone on Thursday for a domestic violence call.
The victim told police she and George Douglas Bill, 27, had gotten into a fight. During the fight Bill slapped her in the face several times and bit her right ear.
Police said the victim had a half inch cut on her ear lobe. Officials said Bill was no longer on scene when they arrived.
Bill was eventually arrested Tuesday and was charged with second degree assault.
