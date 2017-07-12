Man accused of attacking brother with decorative sword

File photo

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -- A 46-year-old man is facing assault charges after court documents said he attacked his brother with a decorative sword.

Court documents said Timothy Moody, 46, was arguing with his brother about lawn maintenance at their home on Lefevre Street Tuesday afternoon.

Moody’s brother told deputies he hit him in the head and back with a double-edged decorative sword. Court documents show he suffered cuts to his head and back.

Moody was arrested for second degree assault-domestic violence and was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

© 2017 KREM-TV