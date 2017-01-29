Locals gather in Downtown Spokane to protest President Trump's orders

SPOKANE, Wash. – Locals gathered in Downtown Spokane Sunday to voice their opposition to the President’s orders.

The ban has drummed a lot of emotion for some people. Sunday, a lot of passion and energy came together in one spot with a message of unity.

Some responded to the travel ban on immigrants from some countries with urgency to an issue they fear will divide the country.

Demonstrator Andrea Matters said “History and values as a nation are in peril. I’m so distressed to see certain classes of people being demonized, I feel like, while we need to be safe and cautious the vetting procedures that we have in place are more than enough.”

Many also shared that sentiment as they waved signs, played music, chanted, and spoke words of unity and inclusion.

“We’re all here most of us except for my Native American friends we’re all here because we are immigrants so this makes sense this is part of who we are, it’s the fabric of America to say no to immigrants no to refugees, people we are welcoming here on acts of compassion, to say no to compassion is just wrong. It’s just un-American and it’s not my country,” said demonstrator Sara Joy Van Boven.

A lot of responses on Facebook and on social media are in support of the ban. One person said it is a breath of fresh air to see the president make a move like this.

For the most part supporters of the ban say safety and security are more important and they say it was a good move.

(© 2017 KREM)