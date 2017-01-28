Local Walk of Life event attracts hundreds

SPOKANE, Wash. – From busy times indoors to taking a stand outside, hundreds of pro-life advocates took to Spokane’s streets to demonstrate against abortion on Saturday, January 28th.

Demonstrators chanted as they made their way through Downtown Spokane, lifting their voices and wanting to be heard.

“The more that we can have our voices heard that people can see that we are strong and the other side that’s not covered that’s not shown on T.V. we are just as strong and we are out there,” demonstrator Shilo Vogel said.

Hundreds of members of the pro-life community gathered in hopes of showing strength and solidarity.

“It’s really encouraging and it’s just great to be here in a group of people that are still standing together for those babies and it feels good to be here,” demonstrator Alena Brautigam said.

People said they were speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves. Despite all the contention that comes with taking a stance on such a controversial topic as abortion.

“I will never regret being pro-life,” demonstrator Clare Kittilstved said.

That is how many demonstrators felt as they continued to march and chant, raising their voices to shed light on an issue they find so crucial.

(© 2017 KREM)