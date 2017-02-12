Local VA medical center donates free food to veterans

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center is hosting and participating in the VA’s National Salute to Veteran Patients week during Feb. 13 – Feb. 17.

The event encourages Americans to join VA employees and volunteers in expressing their gratitude towards Veteran patients. The event hope to encourage corporate and civic engagement through giving on behalf of VA Veteran patients.

2017’s week-long tribute includes the new generous community support of Spokane’s 2nd Harvest Foods who is donating vegetables, fruits, and breads to each Veteran as part of the Feeding America Food Pantry Pilot Project at eight VA medical center’s nationwide.

2nd Harvest of Spokane is donating 20-30 pounds of free food to each Veteran interested in stopping by or driving by the food drop at the VA medical center Monday through Friday in the front parking lot near the Dental Clinic, Building 33, between 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. There is no charge for the food given to each Veteran.

Salute to Veteran Patients Week in Spokane will also be highlighted by daily guest visits by local dignitaries including leadership from the City of Spokane and Fairchild Air Force Base. Other guest visits will include student athletes and mascots from nearby universities, Spokane’s Lilac Festival Royal Court, and youth from local elementary schools, making stop-in visits throughout the week to personally thank Veterans for their service to our grateful nation.

