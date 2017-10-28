Local third grade class collects socks to help homeless

Collection of multi-colored socks with patterns and stripes (Photo: alla_snesar, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A third grade class at Spokane International Academy is working to collecting 1,000 pairs of socks to help the homeless.

The socks will go to help the homeless as part of Socktober, a nationwide initiative to help those who are homeless get a pair of socks.

Carter Anderson, a third grader in Paulette Hines’ class, posted a video on YouTube to help gain attention for the fundraiser. In the video posted on October 22, he said his class had collected 200 pairs so far. Anderson and his teacher are asking people to share the video to help get the word out.

If you’d like to donate, you can send socks directly to Spokane International Academy or send donations via PayPal.

