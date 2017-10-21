SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A Spokane boot shop provided the fire boots for the actors in the new movie, ‘Only the Brave.’ ‘Only the Brave’ tells the heroic true story of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who fought and died in the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona.

Tonight on @KREM2 a local connection to the movie out this weekend “Only the Brave” remembering 19 Hotshots who died fighting a deadly blaze pic.twitter.com/vTErahpmnH — Danamarie McNicholl (@KREMDanamarie) October 21, 2017

The movie’s producers wanted every aspect of the movie to be authentic and true to the story because the film is a tribute to the sacrifice and dedication of the Hotshots. Eric Marsh, the superintendent of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, along with other members of his crew died wearing boots from Spokane’s ‘Nicks Handmade Boots.’ Grant Pemberton, the general manager of the store told KREM 2 he was surprised when he got the call from Hollywood but was honored to send 42 boots for the actors of the film.

Hotshots are considered of elite status within their firefighting community and can be called to fight fires anywhere. When the Hotshots were sent to Washington, they stopped by Nicks to say hello and get refitted for new boots, “They are fighting fires without water and these guys are using shovels, using axes, and it's some of the hardest work in the world. That is why they need a boot that lasts,” Pemberton said. Nicks Handmade Boots continues to pay tribute to the men who lost their lives by donating $25 of every fire boot sold to Eric Marsh’s foundation.

