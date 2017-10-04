Local self defense teachers hold active shooter presentation

photo by Defensive Reality.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- Defensive Reality is holding an “Active Shooter Presentation” that is open to the public on Wednesday night.

The owners of Defensive Reality said they are heartbroken over the tragedies that have happened over the past few weeks. They decided to try and educate people about what they can do in active shooter situations.

The presentation will be held at Defensive Reality’s training center at 5919 Highway 291 Suite 8 in Nine Mile Falls at 7:00 p.m.

Defensive Reality is a personal defense and firearms training company. They try to help people live their everyday lives more confidently through training them physically.

Most active shooter incidents last five minutes or less. The average police response time is a little more than ten minutes. This makes it very important for people who are there to know what to do.

In the Freeman High School shooting and the Las Vegas shooting, police could not make it to the scene before the situation was over. Experts at Defensive Reality said unarmed civilians have played a big role in these shootings by the help they give.

Between 2014-2015 there were 20 active shooter incidents across the country. The northwest saw five of those incidents, and six of the 20 were in educational facilities.

“People are scared right now and we cannot keep everyone safe from every situation, but we can give them the tools they need to recognize and avoid violent interactions, gain control, make distance and get to safety,” said the president of Defensive Reality, Katy Brown.

The presentation will focus on prevention, noticing red flags and saying something ahead of time. They will talk about the best places to run, hide, fight as well as how to interact with law enforcement once they are on the scene.

The Superintendent of Nine Mile School District will be in attendance and the fire chief of Stevens County District 1 is also trying to attend to support the community.

© 2017 KREM-TV