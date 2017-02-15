Local school districts struggle with snow days

A school bus is seen during a safety event for children at Trailside Middle School, in Ashburn, Virginia on August 25, 2015. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Freezing rain forced a number of school districts in central Washington to cancel classes Wednesday.

This is the 69th day in a row that snow has been on the ground. Mix that with rain and the roads become a mess. So winter has felt long this year but the school year may seem even longer when school districts cancel the school day.

Many of us have heard about how hard hit the Moses Lake area was all season. They had to cancel school for the 10th day this school year. Quincy's School district is in a similar situation. This was its ninth non-school day of the year. For Ritzville it's the eighth day they have cancelled. But Ephrata has been hit the hardest, with 15 days school days canceled due to snow and ice.

Washington Education officials said making up these days has been a worry for many schools across the entire state. Schools have to be in session for 180 days throughout the year with an average of 1,000 hours or more depending on the grade level. If districts meet the requirements, the state will waive three of the days missed. Any more than that would have to come out of the district’s reserve like teacher in service days. If the district doesn't have these, they have to figure out how to extend the rest of the year.

The Moses Lake School District, for example, is looking at having to extend at least a week. So far many of the rural districts are working on a plan or waiting until March before making a determination on how they will make up for time missed in the classroom.



(© 2017 KREM)