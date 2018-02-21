Local school districts start planning for National School Walkout Day

Student walkout of Cheney High School February 21 in protest of gun violence in schools (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – School districts around the area are planning for National School Walkout Days over the next two months.

Students are planning to walk out of class to protest gun violence in schools.

Cheney High School’s superintendent and principal stood nearby as a growing crowd of their students walked out to protest gun violence in school. Administrators said they knew some kind of protest would happen Wednesday afternoon. Before it did, they called in the two students who were organizing it.

School officials said students who participated Wednesday would not face any consequences. In fact, they are already holding discussions with school administrators and student leaders to determine the best and right way for students to participate next month.

Spokane Public School leaders said they are still discussing how they will respond to this national call to action. While the district has not yet heard of students planning to participate, Spokane Public School officials said their main priority is the safety of its students.

The same goes for the Central Valley School district, which also has not yet heard of any students wanting to participate.

KREM 2 also reached out to Freeman School District where administrators have not yet commented on how they will respond to walk out protests.

In Coeur d'Alene, its public school district is organizing a meeting with school administrators early next week to decide it's plan for students who participate in National Walkout protests. It too has not yet heard of students planning to participate.

There are a few different dates that students could participate in walkout protests against gun violence in schools. The first one being March 14, organized by Women's March supporters as National Walkout Day. Then on March 24, students will protest in Washington D.C. Another one is planned for April 20, which is the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

