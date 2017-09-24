Local salon donates all Sunday proceeds to Freeman families

Elite Salon and Spa raises money for Freeman families (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – There has been an outpouring of support for the Freeman community from families, businesses and individuals.

On Sunday, Elite Salon and Spa that love and support continued in a fundraiser for three girls injured in the shooting on September 13. All of the salon’s proceeds are going to Freeman families.

“Even tips and everything. We're just putting it all together and there it is," said stylist Samantha Nail.

People who visited the salon were happy to help the cause.

"It's overwhelming to know what you're doing for someone who you don't even know. Everybody should do that and we're hoping we get bombarded with people who finally feel that," said Janene Loucks.

As of about noon on Sunday, they have raised more than $600 toward their goal of $1,000.

"As a mom just knowing probably what they're going through. Just to be there to support, cause already having this go on and then bills on top of it, or if other kids need therapy that were in the school. You know to have resources and help any way we can," said Nail.

Salon employees said although the fundraiser is just for Sunday, they will continue to accept any donations in the store, to keep adding on to their goal of $1,000.

