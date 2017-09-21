photo by Amanda Roley

SPOKANE, Wash --- Local pizza places ar helping to donate pizzas for Sam Strahan’s memorial dinner reception on Saturday.

Sam was killed in the school shooting at Freeman High School on September 13, 2017.

Mackenzie River Pizza is one of the many local businesses donating pizzas for the memorial reception at Chaps.

“It’s important for us to reach out to our communities, especially in a moment of distress like this. I think it’s important for the community in general to come together. And we’re happy to be a part of that," Tyler Bogdanoff, a Mackenzie River Pizza employee said. "We’re happy to help. I think it’s a beautiful thing that people are coming together so quickly."

The owner of Chaps, Celeste Shaw, said over the phone, they have received hundreds of calls and messages from businesses. Even people in the community asking how they can help, and what pizzas they should make.

Many of the people asking to donate have requested to remain anonymous.

Mackenzie River Pizza said they plan to bring the works.

“We’ll do the classic pepperoni, a good ol’ boy with about 80 slices of pepperoni. We’ll give them cheese and everything in between, maybe a Thai pizza, maybe a veggie pizza. We’ll try to hit them all with a mix…We’re going to do five pizzas on the start for them as well as a full chocolate cake and full cheesecake for them,” said Bogdanoff.

Chaps posted on Facebook Thursday, and said they have now exceeded the Strahan request for a pizza dinner in honor of Sam.

Shaw said that is all thanks to the quick response of support from the local community.

“I’m happy that we were able to get in contact so fast and that we’re not the only ones on board. Happy to be part of the team,” said Bogdanoff.

So far, there has been no official word on a memorial service for Sam Strahan, though local businesses have said they are preparing for a Saturday event.

