Local refugees worried about losing their freedoms

SPOKANE, Wash. – President Donald Trump’s travel ban hit the Spokane refugee community especially hard.

World Relief Spokane is an organization that helps resettle immigrants in Spokane and this weekend organizers said they are reaching a breaking point. World Relief staff members said the refugees they work with are scared. They are worried about losing their own freedoms in the United States, as well as freedoms for their families.

By now everyone has seen images of people protesting the recent travel ban on immigrants from some Muslim countries and some immigrants not permitted to travel had family members waiting for them in Spokane.

“I know several people who were desperate because they actually had family members who had their plane tickets and are coming next week,” Johnna Nickoloff, Development Director for World Relief said.

Nickoloff said it is not an easy time for some of the refugees they have helped resettle in Spokane.

“We didn’t realize they would detain people at the airport but we knew they wouldn’t let people get on the airplane so that was probably the most heartbreaking and significant thing that we needed to talk to people about,” Nickoloff said.

Nickoloff said many of the refugees from Iraq that have resettled in Spokane served with the U.S. Military. They came to Spokane looking for safety for themselves and their families.

Nickoloff said, “Once it is found out that you have a family member that works for the American military in Iraq or Afghanistan they become targets not only the person who works for the military but their family members.”

World Relief cautioned all the refugees from countries named in the travel ban.

“We talked to the definitely not being a part of any sort of demonstration if that happened to stay away from that. And obviously we told them they cannot leave the country. And so we said please do not leave the country because you will not be able to come back into the country. So don’t even go to Canada, don’t travel just stay here,” Nickoloff said.

She said that was not any easy conversation to have with the people they work with every day and refugees are already vetted and many have to wait up to two years to get legal paperwork to resettle in the United State.

She said safety and security is at the utmost importance but so is freedom for all.

"It was sickening these people came here to, they here for freedom and they came here because America has so many things in place that we are free to practice whatever religion we want to practice and we have freedom of speech and all of the sudden all these people have been persecuted and stateless for their whole life to tell that all of a sudden they can't be free anymore for the time being is horrible. It's anti-American," Nickoloff said.

(© 2017 KREM)