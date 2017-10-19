Local pest control company sees increase in mouse calls

SPOKANE, Wash. -- As the seasons change and the weather gets cooler rodents, especially mice, are looking for warmth.

Pointe Pest Control have seen an increase of calls where mice have made their way into homes in the Spokane area.

They said being proactive about catching the mice will prevent the rodents from breeding and multiplying. Setting traps and bating with peanut butter is usually the most effective way of getting rid of mice.

Tips on how to keep mice out

1. Keep the mice outside

Eliminate points of entry and easy access from outside. A mouse can squeeze itself into an small areas, if you can fit a pencil into a crack a mouse can also get through. One you identify the cracks use cooper or steel wool as a sealant because mice cannot chew through it.

2. Use mouse traps

You can find a variety of traps to use, but the most popular are the classic snap-traps. Use way more traps than you think you need. Also lay different types of traps with different types of bait. Use bait traps, multiple-capture live traps and glue traps in conjunction with the wooden traps.



3. Place the mouse traps along the wall



Place the traps perpendicular to the walls, with the trigger section facing the baseboard. Since mice run along the wall, it causes the mouse to run directly into the bait.



4. Keep food out of reach



Mice are very athletic and can jump and crawl almost anywhere. Make sure to store food in glass jars or airtight containers. Your garbage could be attracting them so take it out at least once a day. Wipe down counters and vacuum your floors because even small crumbs can be a food source keeping mice alive.



