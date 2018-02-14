KREM
Local organization helps make woman's Valentine's Day special

Kaitlin Riordan, KREM 3:29 PM. PST February 14, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local organization helped a Spokane woman have a special Valentine’s day. 

Rose Rush accepts request for Valentine’s deliveries to women young, old, single, or anyone who does not have anyone to spend the day with. They are able to operate on donations and hoped to make over 100 deliveries this year. 

Jaclyn Gazzano said she nominated her mother, Yvonne Jones and when the delivery showed up, it brought her mother to tears. She decided to send her mother one because she and her brother live out of town. 

If you’d like to help Rose Rush, visit their Facebook page.   
 

