Local non-profit host volleyball tournament for man who lost leg in car crash

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- A local non-profit is hosting a volleyball tournament this weekend for a Deer Park man who lost his part of his leg in a car crash in June.

Silas Fairbanks will never forget the scene of the crash from June. Fairbanks ’ Mazda pickup collided with a full-size pickup that was towing a flatbed trailer on Argonne Road.

“ It completely changed my life, ” said Fairbanks.

His truck was destroyed and his leg was severed in the crash. Fairbanks spent two nights in the ICU and had two surgeries.

The lower part of his left leg was eventually amputated. His road to recovery began there.

“ Basically, I was kind of stuck to the couch, or bed or anything like that. I was stuck to my house for a while, ” said Fairbanks.

Before the crash, Fairbanks worked in construction, hit the gym and became a staple in the local volleyball community. Fairbanks traveled the area playing in tournaments and building bonds with those who share his love for the game.

“ And going straight to not doing anything at all basically. That ’ s been probably the hardest transition for me was you know, trying to figure things out, ” said Fairbanks.

It has been a huge challenge for Fairbanks and his family during this time. Now, a local non-profit is looking to help.

Spike 2 Care is hosting a volleyball tournament in his honor on Sunday. Spike 2 Care raises money through volleyball and other community events to provide financial assistance to individuals apart of the volleyball community in the INW.

Many of Fairbanks ’ friends, teammates and even past opponents will be playing and raising money for him.

“ I ’ m thankful for my friends, my family and the whole volleyball community has just come together for little old me, so it ’ s been pretty awesome, ” said Fairbanks.

