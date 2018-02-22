Local man loses more than 100 pounds in 90 days in order to join Army

(Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- One young man had a dream of joining the U-S Army but was told no because he was part of the statistic that says one in three young adults is too overweight to enlist.

“I walked in here 90 days ago today and I was weighing about 335 plus pounds,” Joe Manadro said.

The past few months have not been easy for Manadro but he did not let his weight get in the way of his dream to defend our country.

“Sergeant Quimby was like, ‘Well we can get you into the Army as long as you lose the weight,’ and I took it as a challenge,” he said.

It is a challenge most recruits never accomplish.

“He is by far the most dedicated future soldier that I have ever encountered as far as the weight loss goes,” Sgt. Quimby said.

Quimby sees hundreds of hopefuls walk through his door a year who do not qualify because of their weight. Manadro had to lose 102 pounds.

“I have to lose all this weight and go at it 110 percent and don't stop...If I want to be here in life I have to earn it,” Manadro said. “I went for a three-mile run thinking I could do it. I had to have somebody come pick me up because I was dying half way through.”

For the times he wanted to give up moral support was just a phone call away.

“I called Sergeant Vasquez at 12 o’clock at night. He was like, ‘Just keep pushing forward change your diet.’ They could have shooed me away and said, ‘No thank you,’ but they were there every step of the way,” he said.

His inspiration comes from his grandfather, a retired Air Force and police officer.

“He was freaking out over the phone yelling and screaming saying, ‘Good job!’ It was a really proud moment for me to be able to tell him your grandson is joining the Army,” he explained. “It was very emotional. It was like there was no way I am standing here right now. Ninety days ago, I was this big ole boy with no chance of getting into the Army.”

Manadro hopes to inspire people to take on their own weight loss journey, no matter what their goal is.



© 2018 KREM-TV