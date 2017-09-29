Local man in wheelchair killed in traffic collision

. (Photo: KING)

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash --- Man in motorized wheelchair killed by a car while crossing the street in Liberty Lake.

Around one p.m. on Friday, Liberty Lake PD and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at 1304 North Liberty Lake Road, according to Liberty Lake PD.

The collision involved a passenger vehicle traveling north on Liberty Lake Road and an adult male in a motorized wheelchair who was crossing the intersection, said the police.

The male in the wheelchair was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, said police.

No drugs or alcohol use is suspected as the reason behind the accident. The name of the deceased will be released by the medical examiner pending notification of the next of kin.

© 2017 KREM-TV