Local exhibit takes visitors back to the Ice Age

Titans of the Ice Age: Mammoths and Mastodons

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A new exhibit at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture allows visitors to travel back in time to the Ice Age.

If you are looking for something to do over spring break with the kids, the Titans of the Ice Age exhibit helps children and adults learn more about what it was like millions of years ago when mammoths and mastodons roamed the Earth.

Looking for Spring Break plans? Come check out the @NorthwestMuseum Titans of the Ice Age exhibit. So cool! pic.twitter.com/KbxtczoJ7W — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) April 6, 2017

Mammoths and mastodons have similar ancestors, but are different creatures. The exhibit helps visitors learn about each extinct animal.

Meet Lyuba. She's one of the most preserved mammoth ever found. Learn about her in the "Titans of the Ice Age" exhibit @NorthwestMuseum pic.twitter.com/RU1XVdwD1H — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) April 6, 2017

The Titans of the Ice Age exhibit is full of real mammoth skulls and interactive experiences. Several bones found are from Washington state.

It's not all artifacts from Siberia here. Some of them were found right in our backyard here in Washington! pic.twitter.com/rxw5abzA6a — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) April 6, 2017

To learn more about Titans of the Ice Age at the Northwest Museum of Arts, visit here.

