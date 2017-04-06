KREM
Local exhibit takes visitors back to the Ice Age

'Ice Age' fun for spring break

Rob Harris , KREM 6:57 AM. PDT April 06, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A new exhibit at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture allows visitors to travel back in time to the Ice Age.

If you are looking for something to do over spring break with the kids, the Titans of the Ice Age exhibit helps children and adults learn more about what it was like millions of years ago when mammoths and mastodons roamed the Earth.

 

 

Mammoths and mastodons have similar ancestors, but are different creatures. The exhibit helps visitors learn about each extinct animal.

 

 

The Titans of the Ice Age exhibit is full of real mammoth skulls and interactive experiences. Several bones found are from Washington state.

 

 

To learn more about Titans of the Ice Age at the Northwest Museum of Arts, visit here.

