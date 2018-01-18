Local doctor: Concussions number 1 cause of death for skiers, snowboarders

SPOKANE, Wash.— It is ski season in the Inland Northwest and that means many people are heading out and hitting the slopes.

Most people who have hit the slopes have probably taken a tumble or two as well.

Nationally ranked skier, Madelaine Collins said she knows firsthand some of the dangers skiing can have if people are not careful.

Collins said she had to get nearly 60 stitches on her forehead and 12 stitches on her leg after a ski incident.

"I was skiing on a cat track and kind of messing around with my teammates, because we weren't going super-fast, and I ran into a pole,” said Collins.

Collins said that even in full protective gear, including a helmet, she also suffered from a concussion.

Multicare Integrated Sports Medicine Rockwood Clinic doctor, Dr. Eric Anderson, said concussions are a common injury for skiers.

Dr. Anderson said concussions are the number one cause of death for skiers and snowboarders.

"Don't get in over your head, I see a lot of friends try to teach other friends how to ski, they'll take them to the top of a double black run their first time and then it's a set up for disaster,” said Anderson.

Symptoms of a concussion include the following after an impact to the head: headaches, disorientation, sensitivity to light and sound, nausea, amnesia and loss of the ability to speak.

Dr. Anderson recommended that people keep a few tips in mind when they hit the slopes.

Dr. Anderson said people should make sure they are in shape for the activity they want to take part in and to use protective gear like helmets.

Collins said that if she were not wearing a helmet that her injury could have been life threatening.



