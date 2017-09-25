Local community honors veterans in delayed ceremony

Wreaths

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Wreaths Across America is a chance for people to honor the lives of veterans. On Monday, people in Spokane got a chance to participate and reflect on the sacrifices our service men and women made for our country.

The ceremonies that are usually done on December 17 were postponed until Monday in our area due to the extreme cold.

A short delay did not keep people from taking time out of their day to continue the tradition.

The chilly air at the Fort George Wright cemetery, was filled with warmth, as service men and women, and community members placed wreaths on grave markers.

Vice Wing Commander Colonel Mathew Fritz said more than $3,000 dollars was raised to purchase 279 wreaths.

"I think it warms everybody's hearts to be out here on a Monday afternoon placing some wreaths and honoring veterans,” Fritz said. "It's extremely important to honor our veterans, events like this give us an opportunity to not only show how much we care but also to participate tangibly in something that happens with our veterans."



Tech Sergeant Carlos Torres Figueroa said the event was even more special because he was able to help lead the ceremony.



"To be able to see how we can represent them and that we do care, and we do that respectfully and professionally. I think that's really good for the community,” Torres Figueroa said.



From service members to community members each person had their own reason for braving the cold to lay a wreath.



Teresa Zetwick’s husband is a disabled veteran and they run the Fort Spokane Battalion Sea Cadets. It is the youth NAVY program. She said her kids were signed up to participate over the weekend. They could not make the rescheduled ceremony.

“This is what our kids would want, and this is what my husband would want me to do. It just means a lot to be able to honor who has served,” Zetwick said.

Rochelle Martyn went with Zetwick to show her support for veterans.



"They paid the ultimate sacrifices and at the very least that I feel we can do to is to remember them at Christmas and all year around," said Martyn.

It took just minutes to place a wreath at each tombstone, but the act has given these people a feeling that will last much longer.

