Local business stays open on Women's Day to make difference in women's lives

Kim Harmson (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Kim Harmson has owned Kizuri a quaint clothing and gift shop in Downtown Spokane for about 8 years. ‘Kizuri’ means 'Good' in Swahili. And it's the good work of women that keeps the shop going.

"We work with women artisans around the world. Most of them are from countries that are still developing," said Harmson.

Kizuri sells clothing, artwork and much more handcrafted by women from more than 40 countries. Harmson said her fair trade store allows women to make their own money to take care of their families.

"A lot of times it's their only means of income. A lot of the women we work with have been rescued from the slave trade. Because of the work that they do they are able to resist forced marriages, and that sort thing, going to school for the first time, sending their children to school,” said Harmson.

Wednesday thousands of women took the day off work to rally and protest across the country for ‘A Day Without Women’. The protests coincide with the annual ‘International Women’s Day’.

While some women took the day off work Harmson decided to open her doors.

"It was a tough decision for me, but I really wanted to support the women that we work with,” said Harmson.

Harmson also planned on donating 15% of her profits on Wednesday to Spokane Women and Children’s Free Restaurant and Community Kitchen.

© 2017 KREM-TV