Local Business sells Freeman Strong t-shirts, exclusive shirt at Freeman Store

SPOKANE, Wash. — Since the shooting at Freeman High School, many people have shown their support for the community by selling and wearing Freeman Strong t-shirts.

Brunette Sports Wear, a local custom t-shirt print business, has been selling t-shirts, hoodies and stickers since Thursday.

Tuesday, the local business partnered with the Freeman Store and printed exclusive light blue t-shirts, to be sold exclusively at the Freeman Store location.

So far, Brunette’s has raised more than $10,000 for Freeman victims to help pay for medical expenses and funeral costs.

They plan to continue printing Freeman Strong t-shirts until they reach their goal of $20,000.

You can help @BrunetteSports reach their goal raising $20,000 for FHS families by buying #freemanstrong merchandise https://t.co/8Almmb9jhh pic.twitter.com/MzSWwvMH5c — Danamarie McNicholl (@KREMDanamarie) September 19, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV