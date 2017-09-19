KREM
Local Business sells Freeman Strong t-shirts, exclusive shirt at Freeman Store

Danamarie McNicholl-Carter, KREM 7:32 PM. PDT September 19, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. — Since the shooting at Freeman High School, many people have shown their support for the community by selling and wearing Freeman Strong t-shirts.

Brunette Sports Wear, a local custom t-shirt print business, has been selling t-shirts, hoodies and stickers since Thursday.

Tuesday, the local business partnered with the Freeman Store and printed exclusive light blue t-shirts, to be sold exclusively at the Freeman Store location. 

So far, Brunette’s has raised more than $10,000 for Freeman victims to help pay for medical expenses and funeral costs.

They plan to continue printing Freeman Strong t-shirts until they reach their goal of $20,000.

 

 

