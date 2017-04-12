KREM
Local business makes t-shirts to commemorate historic Gonzaga season

Staff , KREM 4:50 PM. PDT April 12, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Zome Design will be firing up their t-shirt printers Monday in honor of Gonzaga’s historic season.

The shirts celebrate the Zags 37 win season. The back of the shirt commemorates those wins. The front has two options either “Remember the Run” or “History Was Made.” Zome Design managers said a lot of fans were asking for this kind of shirt.

You can pre-order the commemorative gear by visiting gonzagaapparel.com.

