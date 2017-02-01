Local blood drives to honor Moscow infant battling leukemia

Thomas Hardner with mother, Cat (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Inland Northwest Blood Center is hosting blood drives in Spokane, Pullman and Moscow to honor a baby battling leukemia in the region.

Thomas Edward Harner was born at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow on December 8. After a scheduled C-section, his family noticed he was covered in bruises and had lumps on his head and back. His doctor ran some test and found his platelets were dangerously low. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center by Life Flight to get lifesaving platelets.

The baby was then diagnosed with ALL Infant Leukemia. He has received about 30 transfusions and will likely need more during his ongoing treatment, according to the Inland Northwest Blood Center.

His family is grateful for those who have donated and encourages others to make the lifesaving donations that helped save Thomas’ life.

“I am forever grateful to those who have donated, as they have saved his life and so many others on the pediatric oncology floor,” said Cat Harner, Thomas’ mother.

INBC

leader said they continue to face a blood shortage and they are asking the community to help replenish the blood supply. They help patients like Thomas get lifesaving treatment.

Visit one of these locations and let INBC know you are participating in Thomas Harner’s replenishment drive:

Pullman: February 5 – 7

Inland Northwest Blood Center

840 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite 103

Pullman, WA 99163

Moscow: February 8

Gritman Medical Center

700 S. Main Street

Moscow, ID 83843

Spokane: February 6 – 11

Inland Northwest Blood Center

210 W. Cataldo Ave.

Spokane, WA 99201

