'Life will never be the same': Spokane couple watched Vegas shooting in horror from hotel

A Spokane couple on vacation said they watched the chaos and violence erupt in Las Vegas from their hotel room.

It was sheer panic as gun shots rang out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Jon Strenge and his girlfriend watched it all unfold from their room at the Excalibur Resort and Casino across the street Sunday night.

"It was scary. You didn't know what to do,” said Strenge.

He said it was mass hysteria down on the ground. He said he saw people running into nearby restaurants and jumping fences. But most were trapped within the fences surrounding the concert venue.

"You see people running over each other. They were just there. There was nowhere to go,” said Strenge.

The couple found themselves barricaded in their hotel room unsure where the threat was coming from and what was going to happen next.

"The hotel told us to lock the doors, barricade ourselves and don't answer the doors, because you don't know if it's the police or who knows who is knocking on your door. It was the nightmare you think you'll never be in. No sleep last night for sure,” said Strenge.

And though that sleepless night came and went, Strenge said what he saw and felt will not leave him any time soon.

"You're looking over your back a lot more, you're looking up at the sky at buildings at windows a lot more, like they say, life will never be the same,” said Strenge.

