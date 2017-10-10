Liberty Lake PD searches for missing 9-year-old boy

William R. Seaman-Buckengerger (Photo: KREM)

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Liberty Lake Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old boy.

In a Facebook post the department said William R. Seaman-Buckengerger was last seen wearing a green shirt and neon green socks near the 1300 block of North Eagle in Liberty Lake at around 5:45 p.m.

If you see him you are asked to call 911.

Liberty Lake Police officials said an alert has not been issued because officer are still gathering information as to the circumstances of the incident.

