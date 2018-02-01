Liberty Lake PD search for duo who has been using stolen credit card

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Liberty Lake Police are looking for help in identifying two people who were caught on surveillance video using a stolen credit card.

Officials said the man and woman were using a card that was stolen in a burglary that happened in Liberty Lake back in November.

Police said the card was used at several Spokane businesses in early January.

If you can identify or have any information about the couple, you are asked to call Detective Ray Bourgeois at 509-755-1140.

