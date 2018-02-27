Level three, transient sex offender moves to Spokane area

Wayne B. Symmonds, 54 (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A transient level three sex offender has moved to Spokane.

On Tuesday, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Wayne B. Symmonds, 54, has relocated to the Spokane area.

Symmonds was convicted of second degree child molestation in November 1998 and communications with a minor for immoral purposes in August 2013.

Symmonds is not wanted at this time by law enforcement, the notification was sent out as a precaution, according to SCSO.



