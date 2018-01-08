Level three sex offender moving into Spokane

Eric Cain (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office notified Spokane residents of a level three registered sex offender moving to the Spokane area on Monday.

Reports from the Spokane County Sheriff’s office said Eric D. Cain, 43, was convicted of first degree child molestation back in September 2009.

SCSO officials said Cain is not wanted by law enforcement at the time.

SCSO said the notification was not meant to increase fear in the public but to inform them.

Reports from SCSO said Cain’s residence was at the 1200 block of North Lincoln Street in Spokane.



