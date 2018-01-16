Level 3 sex offender moving to North Spokane

(Photo: SCSO)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a level 3 sex offender moving to the 1200 block of N. Lincoln Street in Spokane.

A judge sentenced Jason W. Bocook, now 40, in 2005 to 10 years to life after he reached into a coffee hut to fondle a worker and steal money from the till.

At the time of that arrest, Bocook had previously served time for assaulting two little girls in 1994.

Bocook is not wanted at this time by law enforcement; the notification of his relocation was sent out as a precaution, according to SCSO.



© 2018 KREM-TV