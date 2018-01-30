Level 3 sex offender moving to N. Spokane

(Photo: SCSO)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A level 3 sex offender is moving to a new location in North Spokane.

Javon M. Miller, 32, was convicted in 2004 of first degree rape of an 18 year old female stranger.

He is moving to the 1200 block of North Lincoln Street in Spokane, which is near the Spokane Arena.

He also goes by “Spliff” or Jason M. Miller. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time; Spokane County Sheriff's Office sent out a release regarding his move as a notification.

© 2018 KREM-TV