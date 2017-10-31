Level 3 sex offender moving to Chattaroy

Gary Evanger (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert Tuesday warning the public about a level three sex offender who is moving into the area.

Gary Virgil Evanger, 64, is moving to the 23400 block of North Orchard Bluff in Chattaroy.

Sheriff’s officials said Evanger was convicted of kidnapping and assault with intent to commit rape, sodomy or oral copulation in August of 1980. He was placed on the sex offender registry in 2001. He is required to register with the sheriff’s office in the county where he lives.

Authorities said he has served his sentence and is not wanted by law enforcement.

