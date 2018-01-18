Level 3 sex offender moves to Spokane Valley

Christopher Godwin (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a level 3 sex offender moving to Spokane Valley.

Christopher Godwin, 36, is moving to the 14700 block of East 4th Avenue. Godwin was convicted of indecent liberties in 2008. He served a year and a half in jail for forcing a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him.

Godwin is not wanted at this time by law enforcement; the notification of his relocation was sent out as a precaution, according to SCSO.





