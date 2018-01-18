KREM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Level 3 sex offender moves to Spokane Valley

Staff , KREM 5:27 PM. PST January 18, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a level 3 sex offender moving to Spokane Valley. 

Christopher Godwin, 36, is moving to the 14700 block of East 4th Avenue. Godwin was convicted of indecent liberties in 2008. He served a year and a half in jail for forcing a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him. 

Godwin is not wanted at this time by law enforcement; the notification of his relocation was sent out as a precaution, according to SCSO.
 
 

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories