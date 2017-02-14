Law enforcement to fight property crime with state grant money

Spokane County Commissioners are expected to discuss approving the grant Tuesday. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The overall number of crimes in Spokane has been decreasing over the last few years, according to the FBI. Authorities will soon have an extra tool in their arsenal; state grant money.

“I’ve always felt safe, but he took that away,” said one property crime victim. “How much does it take for this guy to get caught and pay for what he did?”

Over the years, KREM 2 News has met many property crime victims. They are all different people, but their stories are similar.

State Senators Mike Padden and Michael Baumgartner managed to get a grant from the state budget for property crime prevention in Spokane.

Many months later, KREM 2 On Your Side learned that money is finally about to become a reality.

This week, Spokane County Commissioners are expected to approve the use of that funding, meaning money could be in the hands of law enforcement in a matter of months.

KREM 2 spread the word about the grant in 2016. As a result, many viewers have wondered why it has taken so long for it to be approved. In this case, it all has to do with the legislative timeline.

Grant money was approved for use starting in 2017 and not a day before. Once the year started, it was up to the commissioners to approve that money. County commissioners were unable to take up the issue until this week due to a packed schedule.

When grant money does become available, it will be divided between the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police Department and Spokane Police Department.

Nearly half of the money will go toward a property crime task force and overall neighborhood canvassing efforts. It will also be used for software upgrades, as well as an ad campaign to promote crime reduction.

County commissioners are expected to discuss approving the grant at their meeting on Tuesday.

