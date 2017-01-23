Law enforcement offers reward for info about suspected bank robber

A side by side comparison of the serial bank robbery suspect who is likely responsible for incidents in both Washington and Utah.

SPOKANE, Wash. – The FBI’s Salt Lake City Division is seeking the public’s help and offering a reward for information on a serial bank robber who is believed to be responsible for two Spokane bank robberies.

The suspect robbed the Alaska Federal Credit Unions on Mission Avenue and Wellesley Avenue on January 3, 2017. Both credit unions were robbed with 30 minutes of each other.

The suspected robber showed a handgun in the robberies and therefore is considered armed and dangerous.

A man who appears to be the same person is accused of robbing three grocery stores near Salt Lake City Utah in December 2016.

Anyone with information as to the identity or whereabouts of the suspected robber should refrain from approaching him and immediately contact law enforcement. Please send tips to the FBI’s Salt Lake City Division at 801-579-1400.

Crime Stoppers of Spokane is offering a cash reward to anyone that provides information on the robberies that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.crimestopersinlandnorthwest.com.

