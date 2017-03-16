Latest road closures across Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Spokane County leaders have closed several roads due to washouts and flooding.
The County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency on Wednesday due to the issues on roadways.
Latest closures (as of Thursday):
- Burnett Road from Dover Road north to Dover Road south (Flooding with deep water)
- Crestview Road from Cedar Road to Viewmont Road (Impassable due to deep mud)
- Burnett Road from Four Mound Road east to Dover Road north (Impassable due to deep mud)
- Harvard Branch Road east of Harvard Road north of Stoughton Road (Deep water across the road and several washouts)
- Graham Road from Salnave Road south to Baker Road (Water across road and impassable mud)
- Antler Road from Cedar Road to Austin Road (Impassable due to mud)
-
South Jackson Road off Jackson Road south of Laurel Road in Elk (Water running down one lane of road washing it out)
