Latest road closures across Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Spokane County leaders have closed several roads due to washouts and flooding.

The County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency on Wednesday due to the issues on roadways.

Latest closures (as of Thursday):

Burnett Road from Dover Road north to Dover Road south (Flooding with deep water)

Crestview Road from Cedar Road to Viewmont Road (Impassable due to deep mud)

Burnett Road from Four Mound Road east to Dover Road north (Impassable due to deep mud)

Harvard Branch Road east of Harvard Road north of Stoughton Road (Deep water across the road and several washouts)

Graham Road from Salnave Road south to Baker Road (Water across road and impassable mud)

Antler Road from Cedar Road to Austin Road (Impassable due to mud)

South Jackson Road off Jackson Road south of Laurel Road in Elk (Water running down one lane of road washing it out)



