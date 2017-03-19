Landslide risk across Inland Northwest increases with warm temps, rain in forecast

Elk City, Idaho landslide (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Landslides are becoming a concern across the Inland Northwest on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said saturated soil and warm temperatures are increasing landslide concerns in steep terrain.

They said there is an increased potential for these to happen in the next week with more rain in the forecast.

A mudslide shut down part of Highway 95 in Bonners Ferry for hours on Saturday. Another slide has closed another road near Orofino indefinitely on Saturday.

Saturated soils and warm temps leads to increase landslide concerns in steep terrain. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/Ho2WXc0fWa — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) March 19, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV