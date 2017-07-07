KREM 2's Taylor Viydo takes new position in Portland

Taylor Viydo (Photo: scott luce)

SPOKANE, Wash. – North Idaho reporter Taylor Viydo signed off with KREM 2 News on Friday.

Taylor has taken a reporter position at KREM 2’s sister station, KGW in Portland, Oregon. His coverage of the stories that that matter to KREM 2’s North Idaho viewers has been unmatched.

Viydo took to Facebook Friday afternoon to thank everyone for the last four years.

“Over the last four years, I’ve met some incredible people and shared amazing stories from across North Idaho and the Inland Northwest. I’ve also worked alongside some great people. News is truly a business like no other,” he wrote.

Viydo has covered everything from the Rachel Dolezal scandal to wildfires to animals. Below are some links to some of the stories he has covered.

Vigil held in D.C. for Sgt. Moore

Second deputy shot in Bonner Co. escorted home from hospital by colleagues

Kootenai Co. deputy prays with woman and ill mom

Local man suing homeowners association after controversy over Christmas display

Dolezal's family discusses headlines about homelessness claims

