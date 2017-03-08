KREM 2's Jane McCarthy helps raise awareness for ALS

KREM 2's Jane McCarthy recieves nomination for Tegna Community Empowerment Award (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Anchor Jane McCarthy was honored by KREM 2’s parent company, Tegna, with an award nomination for her work in the community.

Jane's nomination recognizes her amazing work raising awareness about the disease ALS and helping to improve the lives of local ALS patients. Jane had an amazing year in 2016 telling the stories, putting a face to the disease and telling the stories that need to be told.

She also continued her Project Inspire series where she highlighted the example of Spokane native, former NFL star and current ALS patient Steve Gleason. Jane traveled to the Sundance Film Festival back in January 2016 to cover the premiere of Gleason’s award-winning documentary "Gleason." She produced three hour-long specials showcasing Gleason’s inspirational message and fight to improve the lives of ALS patients. This includes one special hosted by Jane at Ironman Coeur d'Alene that served as a fundraiser for Gleason’s foundation.

One of the most powerful stories Jane told was the story of John Oakley, a Spokane middle school teacher who lost his battle with ALS in October.

Jane’s emotional storytelling allows people to understand ALS. KREM 2 is proud of Jane's nomination but more proud of her for making our community a better place to live.

