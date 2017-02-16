Knife-wielding man at GU threatens to kill himself and others

Suspect jumps in river (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A knife-wielding homeless man at Gonzaga walked around aimlessly swearing and threatening to kill himself and others.

Gonzaga Security Guard Bennie J. Jordan was working at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he observed a man outside of 502 E. Boone holding a knife at chest level with the point of the knife facing downwards. Eric L. Gunning was also at the scene and observed the man, Isaac P. Madaffer walking out of the building.

Gunning grabbed the defendant as he jumped over the turn style and the defendant said “let go of me I have a knife.” The defendant then used what appeared to be 10-12-inch knife to stab him in his upper chest. Gunning felt the defendant trying to stab him although there were no injuries that were visible.

GU Security Guard Jordan said the defendant yelled at him “get away from me or I’ll stab you, and then kill myself. I’m ready to die. If you get closer, I’ll stab you.” Jordan believed with how Madaffer was acting and holding the knife, Madaffer would follow through with the threat and stab him.

Leslie M. Radtke works near the incident and observed Madaffer trespassing in the building and refusing to leave. Madaffer was swearing and walking around aimlessly. Madaffer was told several times at different locations in the facility to leave but refused. Radtke witnessed the incident in which Madaffer tried to stab Gunning after he tried to stop him from continuing into the building with the knife.

Surveillance footage was taken from the building throughout the incident. once cops arrived on scene, Madaffer through the knife into the river and then jumped in himself. Madaffer was booked into the Spokane County Jail and is being accused of 2nd Degree Assault and two counts of Felony Harassment.

