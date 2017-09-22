Kitten rescued from rock wall in Spokane Valley (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley firefighters rescued a kitten who was wedged between some rocks on Thursday.

Valley Ladder 1 was called to Mission and Blake in Spokane Valley where a reporting party said the kitten was wedged between some rocks about halfway up a rock wall. Witnesses said they tried food and water to get the kitten down with no success.

Officials said the crew was able to successfully rescue the kitten and it was uninjured. The kitten was turned over to a civilian on scene who said she would care for it.

