K9 Laslo takes down pursuit suspect in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man was arrested Tuesday night after deputies said he pushed a passenger from a moving vehicle and tried to run from them.

Spokane Valley deputies arrested Kevin Choate, 47, after he pushed a man out of his truck as a deputy was trying to conduct a traffic stop on 17th. Officials said Choate took off and the passenger narrowly escaped being hit by the rear tire of the truck. The deputy checked on the man who said he was ok.

A few minutes later, another deputy saw a truck matching the description parked on 22nd near University with its lights off. When the deputy went to investigate the truck, Choate ran over a curb, failed to stop at a stop sign and fled south on University.

The deputy started to chase the truck. Additional units began blocking intersections and deploying spike strips. Deputies successful used the spike strips near at Broadway and University causing the truck’s tire to slowly deflate but officials said Choate continued to try to escape.

Choate eventually crashed at Pines and Trent. Authorities said he then jumped out of the truck and started running. Deputies ordered Choate to stop and that he was under arrest. Choate did not listen and continued to run while digging in his pocket, according to officials.

K9 Laslo was then deployed and made contact with Choate. Deputies said Choate continued to struggle, reach in his pockets and failed to follow commands even though Lalso had a firm grip on him. Authorities said deputies drew their weapons because they didn’t know if Choate was trying to pull out a weapon.

Officials said the saw Choate throw a baggie containing methamphetamine before he fell to the ground. Deputies were eventually able to gain control of Choate even though he continued to resist. Deputies said they found a pocket knife and heroin in Choate’s pockets after his arrest.

Choate was given medical attention then he was transported to the Spokane County Jail. He’s charged with attempting to elude, two counts of possession of a control substance, obstructing, resisting arrest, hit and run property damage and driving while suspended.

