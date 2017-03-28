Juvenile calls cops 'pigs' after pointing shotgun at deputy

Shotgun recovered at sceen (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 17-year-old is facing charges of attempted first degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an unlawful firearm after a deputy said he pointed a sawed-off shotgun at him.

A second suspect in the incident, Ilder Vasquez, 22, is also being held on warrants for attempted burglary and a Washington Department of Corrections community custody hold.

Officials said the deputy was responding to vehicle prowling call on East Valleyway near Sullivan around 10:00 a.m. Monday. A description of the suspect was broadcast over the radio. About a block away on East Sprague, a deputy saw two suspects matching the description broadcast earlier and stopped his patrol car to talk to them.

When the deputy got out of his car, officials said Vasquez moved toward him and the juvenile pulled a shortened, “pistol grip” style shot gun and pointed it at the deputy. The deputy took cover and drew his weapon. Authorities said juvenile slipped and dropped the shotgun before being taken into custody while Vasquez fled on foot.

Officials said as the juvenile was being taken into custody the deputy told an assisting deputy, “He tried to shoot me.” Then the juvenile interjected and said, “I forgot to take the safety off.” Authorities said he got belligerent and called the deputies “f***ing pigs,” said he didn’t like cops, he didn’t speak “Pig Latin” and cops are “f***ing corrupt.”

K9 Deputy Pfeifer and his partner K9 Enzo tracked toward a building north of 4th Street on Cannery Road where Vasquez was located and taken into custody.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich was briefed about the incident and said he is fed up with property crimes being minimized as nonviolent.

“Tell me again how property crimes are non-violent. I am so tired of listening to elected officials in our community tell people property crimes are non-violent in order to justify not fixing our criminal justice system and our jail, or holding these offenders accountable. Fail to deal with the small crimes and they will result in larger crimes,” said Knezovich.

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to prosecute the suspect as a juvenile and will charge him as an adult.

