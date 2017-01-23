Just how viral did video of SPD officer saving woman go?

Viral video SPD officer

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane was vaulted to the top of the national conversation in the last two days with body camera footage of a Spokane Police Officer saving a woman trapped in a burning car.

Since the video was posted online, the clip has turned Officer Tim Schwering into something of a local celebrity. It has been watched more than four million times on KREM’s Facebook page alone – and racked up thousands of comments, most of them showering praise for the act of heroism.

“Love seeing videos like this where it shows all the good law enforcement does, instead of videos showing hate towards them,” a Facebook user named Sarah commented on our page. That comment was liked 125 times already.

The popularity of the video knows no borders – since being released it is now garnering views, comments, and shares nationwide. It was the top online story for KREM’s sister stations in Denver, Portland, and Dallas just to name a few.

If you are wondering if Officer Schwering is basking in all this newfound recognition, his wife Sarah said not so much. She said he is a humble guy and does not really like attention. She said he does like positive stories about police officers in the headlines rather than negative ones.

“We’re in a time right now where it’s nice to hear that, so he sees that and is happy about that, but no, he’s not a fan of the attention and the interviews.”

Officer Schwering works the graveyard shift, but you should know he had a well-deserved day off on Saturday after his heroic rescue, but was right back out on patrol Sunday night.

