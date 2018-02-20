Jury selection begins in former Spokane Police sergeant's rape trial

Gordon Ennis attends hearing for a change of venue. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Jury selection started Tuesday for a former Spokane Police Sergeant accused of rape.

It has been more than two years since Gordon Ennis was charged with second degree rape. This is his second trial after the first ended in a mistrial.



Just like last time, a pool of 125 potential jurors will be called in for the selection process. Officials said finding people who do not already know about the case is still a concern.

A fellow SPD officer accused Ennis of sexually assaulting her at a house party in October of 2015. Documents said the victim described herself as "very intoxicated” at the party. She said she passed out in a guest bedroom and woke up to Ennis touching her inappropriately. She told detectives she tried to move away and heard Ennis say, "I gotta go, I gotta go home," in a panicked voice. Investigators said they later found the woman's DNA in Ennis's car on the gear shift and driver's side seat belt.



The trial is expected to last three weeks. Several Spokane Police Department employees are on the witness list to testify.

